Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $1,904,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -23.28.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNOX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

