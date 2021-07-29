Naka Bodhi Token Achieves Market Cap of $894,662.29 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $894,662.29 and approximately $29,486.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.13 or 0.99621941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.00792332 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

