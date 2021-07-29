Myriad (XMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,966.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.80 million and $4,966.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,245,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

