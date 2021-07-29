Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.
MTL stock opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
