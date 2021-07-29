Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

MTL stock opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

