MSCI Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $596.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

