MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $57,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

