Morgan Stanley Takes $86.73 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,731,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

