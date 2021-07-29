Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $171.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $170.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

