Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $96,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 435.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,631,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

