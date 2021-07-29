Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $92,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $128.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $131.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.87.

