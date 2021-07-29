Morgan Stanley Has $94.77 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

