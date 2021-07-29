Morgan Stanley Has $88.57 Million Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,551,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $88,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telefónica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

