Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cardinal Health worth $83,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $5,114,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

