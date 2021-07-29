Morgan Stanley Acquires 231,702 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $85,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.14.

CTXS opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

