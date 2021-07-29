MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $6.97 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,974,438 coins and its circulating supply is 24,953,937 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

