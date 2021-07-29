Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $378.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.49. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

