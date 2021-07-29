Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLUE) Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

