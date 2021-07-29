Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Monro worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

