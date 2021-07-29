Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.12% of Monro worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,877,000.

Shares of MNRO opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

