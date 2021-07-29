Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $431.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $432.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

