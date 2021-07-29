Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

