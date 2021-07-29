Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.
MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Further Reading: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.