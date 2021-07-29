Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up to $62.13

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.13, but opened at $65.49. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

