Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

