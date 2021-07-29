Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $259.17, but opened at $250.60. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $249.59, with a volume of 1,049 shares.

The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

