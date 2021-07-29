Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

MC stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

