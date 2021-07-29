Mizuho Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $825.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.76.

TSLA opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a PE ratio of 646.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

