Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $170.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.
PTC stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 39.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in PTC by 150.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $3,475,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
