Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $170.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 39.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in PTC by 150.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $3,475,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.