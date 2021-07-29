Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

