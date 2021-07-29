Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.