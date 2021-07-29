Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,718 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

