Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 768.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,634 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

