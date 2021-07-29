Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of J & J Snack Foods worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $14,687,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.88. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $120.69 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.87 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

