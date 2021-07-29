Millennium Management LLC Purchases 350,833 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1,396.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of Teradata worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

