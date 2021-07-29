Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 336.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,824 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Beam Therapeutics worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.