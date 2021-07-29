Millennium Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3,344.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 223.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.41 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

