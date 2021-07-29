MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,658 shares of company stock worth $80,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

