Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

