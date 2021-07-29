Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.25.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
