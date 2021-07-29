Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

