Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.13

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.13 and last traded at $188.12, with a volume of 2721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

