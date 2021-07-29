Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.29.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

