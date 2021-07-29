MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Tops $154,050.71

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $154,050.71 and $153,676.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

