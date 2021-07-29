MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stake Boosted by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 22,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.