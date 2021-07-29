MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,117 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,046,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

