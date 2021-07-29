Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON MTRO traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). 562,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,260. The firm has a market cap of £167.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.48.
