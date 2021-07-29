Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON MTRO traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). 562,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,260. The firm has a market cap of £167.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.48.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

