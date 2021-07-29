MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 253.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MetLife by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $57.64 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.