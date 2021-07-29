Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 213,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,948. Methanex has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

