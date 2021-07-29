Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Robbert Willink Acquires 1,086,956 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Robbert Willink bought 1,086,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.99 ($17,857.13).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

