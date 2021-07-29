Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

