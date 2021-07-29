Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224. Mercari has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31.

Get Mercari alerts:

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.