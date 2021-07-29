Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224. Mercari has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31.
About Mercari
