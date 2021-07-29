Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Shares of LON MRO traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 164.05 ($2.14). 6,828,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.72.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

